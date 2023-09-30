BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WARNING - This Video Will Break Your Brain.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
225 views • 09/30/2023

Warning - This Video Will Break Your Brain.


An analysis of the evidence only points to one conclusion, everything else is just speculation.


Look at the evidence....the Towers Turned To Dust Before They Hit The Ground.


Where'd the towers go? Where's the millions of tonnes of rubble?


All you need is open your eyes and you'll see people were told what to see and think.


Massive 911 Rabbit Hole - This video will break your brain.


Courtesy of Battleground https://t.me/jermwarfare


The Official Jerm Warfare Channel. Thank you Jeremy and Dr Judy Woods.


Join Roobs Flyers - roobsflyers.bio.link


Not Far Right, Right So Far.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right Along.


Keywords
hutchison effect911new yorkworld trade center2001directed energy weaponstwin towersbuilding 7september 11turned to dustwhere did the towers go
