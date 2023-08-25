THEY CAUGHT HER! Secret Service Dispatched after Chilling Death Threats Target Trumps

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ladies and gentlemen, in a time when our political differences should be expressed with words and not with threats, a chilling incident comes to light. A Chicago-based woman stands accused of making heinous threats against former President Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html