Mike Adams Sermon 007 - Galatians 5 - Walk in the spirit by cleaning up your food, medicine and home life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Galatians 5:19-26, focusing on spiritual cleanliness vs. physical cleanliness. (0:03)
- Unclean substances in modern society, including pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals. (4:38)
- Faith vs. rituals in Christianity. (9:42)
- God's blessings for all ethnicities, not just Jews. (15:13)
- The role of the law in Christianity. (19:43)
- Choosing freedom vs. bondage in life. (27:53)
- Spiritual freedom and living a life aligned with Christ. (33:27)
- Sins and their consequences, with a warning not to practice them. (39:27)
- Biblical wisdom for modern life, focusing on purity and detoxification. (43:28)
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport