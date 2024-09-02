Mike Adams Sermon 007 - Galatians 5 - Walk in the spirit by cleaning up your food, medicine and home life

- Galatians 5:19-26, focusing on spiritual cleanliness vs. physical cleanliness. (0:03)

- Unclean substances in modern society, including pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals. (4:38)

- Faith vs. rituals in Christianity. (9:42)

- God's blessings for all ethnicities, not just Jews. (15:13)

- The role of the law in Christianity. (19:43)

- Choosing freedom vs. bondage in life. (27:53)

- Spiritual freedom and living a life aligned with Christ. (33:27)

- Sins and their consequences, with a warning not to practice them. (39:27)

- Biblical wisdom for modern life, focusing on purity and detoxification. (43:28)









For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport