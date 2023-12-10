Venom Turbo-CANCER. The SPIKE PROTEIN for HIV and Rabies is venom. Dr. Bryan Ardis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023. Venom causes turbo-cancers just like the C19 vaccines do. Tracking the spike-proteins (synthetic venoms) for cancer, HIV, rabies and more. The anti-venom is nicotine. See
MIRRORED From: VENOM CAUSES ‘TURBO’ CANCERS, JUST LIKE THE COVID-19 VACCINES DO, NOTES BRYAN ARDIS, DC
FULL SHOW: Era of Champions with Dr. Bryan Ardis. Laura Lynn & Friends.
"HIV has a spike protein on it. It is called glyco protein 120. Published by DNA experts that the spike protein of HIV is homologous, similar or identical to, snake venom components." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis
"RABIES has a spike protein on it, called rabies-glyco-protein... Rabies virus spike protein, called a glyco protein is identical and homologous to snake venom components." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis
"Snake venom (synthetic), since 1956, has been published by Dr. Stanley Cohen, that if you expose any mammal to venom, topically, orally or in their body-injected, it will cause RAPID TURBO CANCERS. In 1956 he [Dr. Stanley Cohen] figured out that if you exposed a brain to venom, not injected, just exposed, that it will rapidly create a brain tumor, called a glioblastoma, by the way, in 72 HOURS or less." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis
"Venom in your body will cause ovarian cancer, breast cancer, uterine cancer, prostate cancer, lymphatic cancer, lymph node swelling, myocarditis, parkinsons, MS, ALS, type 1 diabetes. All of this is proven." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis
"In 1962 he [Dr. Stanley Cohen] he says if you expose venom to any organ tissue in the body of a mammal it will generate tumorous growths on any tissue called epidermal tissue. Your skin is epidermis, the skin wrapping around your organs is epidermis..." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis
Bryan Ardis, DC at the Era of Champions Conference, Whitby, Ontario, Canada. Oct 28, 2023
