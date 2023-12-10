BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Venom Turbo-CANCER. The SPIKE PROTEIN for HIV and Rabies is venom. Dr. Bryan Ardis
1498 views • 12/10/2023

2023. Venom causes turbo-cancers just like the C19 vaccines do. Tracking the spike-proteins (synthetic venoms) for cancer, HIV, rabies and more. The anti-venom is nicotine. See

https://www.brighteon.com/dc86640d-c4ad-495c-b6b5-716bd1ac9ea3

https://www.brighteon.com/370c57ff-fcaa-4800-a093-2c5c2ba56cc0

MIRRORED From: VENOM CAUSES ‘TURBO’ CANCERS, JUST LIKE THE COVID-19 VACCINES DO, NOTES BRYAN ARDIS, DC

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nGVPRuE7vDDJ/

FULL SHOW: Era of Champions with Dr. Bryan Ardis. Laura Lynn & Friends.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5si4tt2C3x4g/

"HIV has a spike protein on it. It is called glyco protein 120. Published by DNA experts that the spike protein of HIV is homologous, similar or identical to, snake venom components." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

"RABIES has a spike protein on it, called rabies-glyco-protein... Rabies virus spike protein, called a glyco protein is identical and homologous to snake venom components." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

"Snake venom (synthetic), since 1956, has been published by Dr. Stanley Cohen, that if you expose any mammal to venom, topically, orally or in their body-injected, it will cause RAPID TURBO CANCERS. In 1956 he [Dr. Stanley Cohen] figured out that if you exposed a brain to venom, not injected, just exposed, that it will rapidly create a brain tumor, called a glioblastoma, by the way, in 72 HOURS or less." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

"Venom in your body will cause ovarian cancer, breast cancer, uterine cancer, prostate cancer, lymphatic cancer, lymph node swelling, myocarditis, parkinsons, MS, ALS, type 1 diabetes. All of this is proven." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

"In 1962 he [Dr. Stanley Cohen] he says if you expose venom to any organ tissue in the body of a mammal it will generate tumorous growths on any tissue called epidermal tissue. Your skin is epidermis, the skin wrapping around your organs is epidermis..." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

www.TheDrArdisShow.com

Bryan Ardis, DC at the Era of Champions Conference, Whitby, Ontario, Canada. Oct 28, 2023

MIRRORED From:

VENOM CAUSES ‘TURBO’ CANCERS, JUST LIKE THE COVID-19 VACCINES DO, NOTES BRYAN ARDIS, DC

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nGVPRuE7vDDJ/

FatNews Channel on Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1I0SkN6TEtxE/ 






Keywords
healthcancervaccinehivrabiesvaxvenomcovidspike proteinbryan ardis
