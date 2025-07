USA with Greenland? Justin Trudeau Resigns! MAGA Split Over Tate Brothers World News 1/12/25

World News Report: Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is Trump really looking to acquire Greenland as a territory of the United States? World leaders say, "Not so fast." It appears the end of an era of liberal insanity may be coming to a close as Justin Trudeau feels the heat in cold Canada announcing his resignation as Prime Minister. UK-born brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have made a name for themselves on right-wing Twitter. A recent interview with MAGA influencer Benny Johnson has split the right-wing movement: those calling out the Tates for their criminal and immoral actions vs. those who say platforming the Tates is only about free speech. All that & much more inThis Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/usa-greenland/

*NEW!!!* Resistance Chicks General Store with 5 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com

Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively atmygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%