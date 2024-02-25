© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree The HighWire EPISODE 360: THE CLOT THICKENS
The V-safe Free-Text Data is Out and Aaron Siri, esq., Has the Details; Jefferey Jaxen reports on the state of vaccine mandates and informed consent in a post-COVID world, and a new vaccine technology beyond injectables that takes it a step too far; The Clot Thickens As A New Study The Severity of The Blood Clot Problem; Funeral director and embalmer’s firsthand account corroborates Haviland’s survey data.
Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq., Thomas Haviland, Richard Hirschman