Garlic&Herb Butter-Basil Pesto Pizza

My previous video showed how to make garlic butter so now I'm gonna use that which I just freshly made with the basil pesto I just made yesterday together with broccoli and chicken and then the cheese and then on top black olives. (Using my own dough) A pizza like this would cost at least $15 at our local pizzeria for 10" round