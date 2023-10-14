Footage of the 50 IDF Soldiers Boarding the Helicopter that was Confirmed Shot Down by Hamas - Image is the After on Oct 7th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the IDF soldiers boarding the helicopter that was reported to be shot down
The incident occured on Saturday, October 7th
➡️Hamas version: The helicopter was shot down, killing around 50 IDF soldiers
Thumbnail image used for the video, is the destroyed IDF CH-53D helicopter that was destroyed exactly a week ago.
According to some reports all 50 IDF soldiers were killed.
According to some Israeli sources they managed to survive.