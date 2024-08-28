The Seventh Sword of Mendor (unreleased, PC) [no sound, see description]

Technical note: the game would go past the Grandslam logo when I activiated sound support, hence I chose no sound.



The Seventh Sword of Mendor is a roleplaying game that was being developed by a Hungarian team I couldn't find out yet (it shares some staff with Amnesty Design who later became Digital Reality Software, though) and was planned to be released by British company Grandslam. It was first announced for the Amiga 1200 and later for PC. Neither version was released. This video shows footage from a demo version for PC.



The Seventh Sword of Mendor takes place in a fantasy world with two continents, Arcturan and Wonghar. The seven gods of the world gave seven swords to the peaceful people of Arcturan to protect them and ban everything evil to the Wonghar. Now an evil wizard called Medrick has brought all of Wonghar under his rule and is preparing an invasion of Arcurann. To make matters worse, the guardian of the Seven Swords has disappeared and the Seventh Sword with him, leaving Arcturan open to attacks. The high ruler Prince Red Lion thus summons adventurer, including your party, to retrieve the sword. He also commands to kill the guardian whom he blames to have become a traitor and stolen the sword.



The game is similar to Might & Magic, Fate - Gates of Dawn or later Wizardry games. It is played from a first-person view. You move fieldwisely with 90 degree turns. Dungeons and cities are embedded in a large overworld. Combat is turn-based. Your party starts off with up to six members, but you can recruit a seventh member.

