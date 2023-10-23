© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Entrepreneurship Podcast | Learn How to Write An Effective Sales Script + Hear A Best-Practice In Action
Entrepreneurship 101:
Step 1 - Find Problems That World Wants to Solve
Step 2 - Solve the Problems That the World Wants to Solve
Step 3 - Sell the Solution
Step 4 - Nail It and Scale It
How to Decrease Your Business’ Reliance Upon You?
Step 1 - Improve Your Branding
Step 2 - Create a Turn-Key Marketing System
Website
Pre-Written Emails
Dream 100 Marketing System
Pre-Written Script
Step 3 - Create a Turn-Key Sales System and Workflow
Step 4 - Weekly Optimize the Business to Prevent Drifting
Step 5 - Install a Tracking Sheet
