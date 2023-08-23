Night Of The Lunar Eclipse. The Moon is only 5ks from me. (Tomb of El-lumination)

That ridge is only half a k across the valley. Everyone has their own arc of horizon. Your horizon is only 5ks away. All the projected celestial bodies are seen in your arc of horizon ! See my other video of camera shots on the night of the eclipse. It is written "the sun is in many places but only seen in one" what do you think the ancients meant by that ???

Mirrored from Tomb of El-lumination @YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Meta369/

If you are new to Plasma Moon, which mirrors Flat Earth, please watch the following videos:

