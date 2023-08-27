Stolen Genius, Sponged Concepts and Hijacked Minds w/ Hollywood Screenwriter Tom Althouse







The real screenwriter of the Matrix Trilogy, Thomas Althouse, rejoins the program to dive deep into the meanings behind the Matrix Trilogy. We have a fascinating discussion about the true meanings of the Matrix; the red pill, liquid mirrors, the very real dangers of Neural Link first brought to the public via the Matrix films and so much more. If you want to learn more about Thomas Althouse and the facts behind the stolen screenplay, watch my past interviews at https://sarahwestall.com/?s=thomas+althouse

