Secret Service stood down to allow Trump shooting! Is Thomas Matthew Crooks the real shooter?
1
48 views • 10 months ago
It is not plausible that Secret Service both negligently failed to clear rooftop and allowed shooter to climb roof in plain sight | Maxwell Yearick's social media gets scrubbed after Roger Stone reports him as the real shooter--the photos match | House subpoenas SS director to testify--was already investigating SS focus on DEI | GP reports SS diverted to Jill Biden event | new footage of Bohemian Grove ritual surfaces | Victor Orban exposes Soros plan to flood Europe with migrants | Obama and Clinton form "Committee to Unelect the President" | Alex Baldwin case dismissed | EU offered X secret censorship deal | Israel in collapse with 46k businesses closing, -20% GDP
