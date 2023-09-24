9/24/2023 -- Earthquake Activity Spreading -- Flows Across Volcanoes, Drill points, ANTENNA ARRAYS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It has become painfully obvious that there is a seismic spread taking place weekly. The professionals went off the deep end trying to deny it (and many even trying to hide it).
Now it is in everyone's face here now.
I wouldn't suggest denying it any longer, that might not be wise.
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos