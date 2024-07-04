Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 3, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2316 - Have you read different versions of what happened in wars? -Was Sherman’s march orders given from President Lincoln? -Does vitamin D help with sleep? -What could happen if technology has no boundaries? -Importance of turning your WiFi router at night. -Ohio state bands gender confused students from using the opposite sex bathrooms. -Is ivermectin helping people with cancer? -Is it important for people to take parasite cleanse? -Could vitamin D help those that have cancer and disease? -Why it’s important to instill good healthy diet into children? -Is Ukraine too corrupt to join NATO? -Is vitamin C good for collagen? High energy must listen show!