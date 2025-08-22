BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is Science Creating The New Nephilim Part 2
LastChristian
LastChristian
11 followers
69 views • 4 weeks ago

"IMMORTALITY WITHOUT GOD" PART 2 Tonight the Conclusion. Can science grant eternal life without the Creator? From Neuralink and cryonics to digital avatars and consciousness uploading, technologists are racing to defeat death—but without repentance, without redemption, and without Jesus. This eye-opening segment exposes the modern pursuit of immortality through AI and neuroscience, and reveals how it directly mirrors the serpent’s original lie in Eden: “Ye shall not surely die.” We explore how these ambitions echo the days of Noah and may set the stage for prophetic fulfillment in the rise of the Antichrist. When man tries to become god, spiritual deception follows—and eternal consequences await. Are we watching the creation of a post-human world that replaces salvation with simulation? 🔥 This is not science fiction. It’s prophecy unfolding. 🎙️ From the producers of The Last Christian Radio Show and Revelation Radio.

bibleprophecynephilim
