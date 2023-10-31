© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thanks for joining us on this journey of discovery on decoding the mark, name, and number of the beast and the significance of how it applies to our world today. I pray the Holy Spirit opens your heart and mind to the information revealed in this video, and that you are encouraged to know that soon this wicked world will be made new. Maranatha