TOXIC TRAIN CRASH PLANNED? CDC UPDATED VINYL CHLORIDE SIDE EFFECTS ON CHILDREN WEEKS BEFORE CRASH
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
433 views • 02/22/2023

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


PeppiDiCapri

 

Second Amendment hero Mark McCloseky recently visited the devastation in East Palestine, Ohio and reports his findings.
A guard manning a roadblock in East Palestine admitted he’s been told not to answer questions about the toxic train crash.
Another guard was overheard being told not to answer anyone's questions and to call the police if people didn’t leave and continued to ask questions.
One ditch worker reportedly said “We can’t tell you anything until we get the tests back.”
Do not drink the water!
Reports are coming in that intact train cars which were not leaking were intentionally pierced.
This made the chemical explosion much larger than it would have been.
Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!
Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org
https://www.stewpeters.com/video/2023/02/toxic-train-crash-planned-cdc-updated-vinyl-chloride-side-effects-on-children-weeks-before-crash/

Plastics Chemical Released When Train Derailed in Ohio Can Cause Liver Cancer
https://default.salsalabs.org/Tbc4f2773-224e-4303-824c-39fa8b59bbd9/d48903b5-3953-4976-9da0-7b728e803c0f

Fluoride Added to Drinking Water Contributes to Rising Rates of ADHD, Lower IQs in Kids
https://default.salsalabs.org/Taf030338-3719-4ec3-9436-55912821e94b/d48903b5-3953-4976-9da0-7b728e803c0f

childrensecond amendmentcdcwaterohiotrainburngag orderdevastationbirdscatsblockedpeppidicapristew peters showeast palestinevinyl chloridemy idmark mccloseky
