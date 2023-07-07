Babylon is fallen: false prophets endorsing LGBTQIA+ sexual perversions!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, January 31, 2023.



Two prominent false prophets are endorsing LGBTQIA+ sexual perversions including the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, and controversial pastor, Andy Stanley, of the North Community church in Alpharetta, Georgia, United States.



Articles mentioned in the video:



Both men are endorsing a lifestyle that is NOT accepted by God. Leviticus 18:22, Romans 1:27 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 speak against the homosexual way of life. You cannot be a homosexual and being a Christian at the same time according to these verses.



Thus, if you’re a homosexual, you’ll have to put a way your lust of the flesh and turn to Christ for the salvation of your souls.



Likewise, if you are a fornicator or an adulterer, you will not inherit the kingdom of God. Please repent of your lustful lifestyle and turn to Holy One in heaven: Jesus Christ, Immanuel, Yeshua, your God, King, Savior and Creator, Who made you in His likeness, in His image.



