World’s Most Ultimate Mouser. Kitty 🐯caught a mouse 🐭 The KIFFNESS

Made by Ron using Videoshop and purchased iTunes music used under fair use non profit.
Song 🎵 used ..Kitty Caught a Mouse, by our talented friend David Scott in South Africa 🇿🇦. The Kiffness.
This is only 720p resolution , the 1080p 60 fps is on youtube and instagram.
Rogue and his Dad are Rodent Management ninjas 🥷🏿 at the University of Alberta Farm taking care of 3 huge organic gardens.
Rogue never eats rodents, he plays with them. In rodent hot zones his Dad sets quick kill traps. We grew up with Hamsters 🐹✨🐾✨So it’s difficult sometimes if a rodent Rogue catches is wounded and suffering. Only about 2% of rodents do get messed up. Some have heart ❤️ attacks, some end up with a broken neck by accident.
YouTube sucks
#TheKiffness 🤬
#CFC66
#crazyfunnycats66
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.