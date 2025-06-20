Iran: The Zionists thought they could break them...

The Zionists thought they could break them...

Israel has united all Iranians — despite their political differences, religious or not, old or young — they are all supporting Iran.

People across Iran came out in force to give Israel and the U.S. the middle finger!

Adding: ⚠️US EXPANDS SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN (https://ofac.treasury.gov/recent-actions/20250620)

Adding, from Secretary General of the UN:

Guterres:

The confrontation between Israel and Iran is accelerating dangerously and includes targeting nuclear facilities.

We must return to serious negotiations.

The world is now on the brink of the abyss, and we have a great responsibility.

The expansion of the conflict could ignite a fire in the world that cannot be contained.