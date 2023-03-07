Creating Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn

Using old statutes and ensuring that they are enforced, it is possible to impose a ban on killing babies within cities and counties even in blue states, explained New Mexico attorney with Abortion on Trial, Mike Siebel in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. (www.abortionontrial.org)

Citing the Comstock Act, Siebel said that codifying it at the local level created a de facto abortion ban. He pointed to the city of Hobbs, New Mexico, as a recent victory when local activists, lawmakers and pastors used the tactic to prevent an abortion clinic that was going to be set up to help women in Texas kill their babies.

The state Supreme Court is set to consider the case, and it may eventually up at the U.S. Supreme Court. Siebel believes this could be used to protect babies all across the nation. It is also important for Republican states to ban abortions.

