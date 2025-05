Trying and Testing the Spirits Bibically 7-10-24

1 John 4:1-3

Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.

2 Hereby know ye the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesseth that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is of God:

3 And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world.

Notice: This Bitchute site, video, and all such like pertaining directly or indirectly to the My Lovely Jesus Ministry and all information provided in this description box of information, links, and invitations are not open to, or available in all God's knowledge and existence to demons, fallen angels, and all the kingdom of darkness. All who have entered prior before this notice your invitation/s and access for all mentioned places, things, and such like contained here including all other of the My Lovely Jesus Ministry sites, texts and such like are permanently revoked with all privileges suspended in Jesus Christ's Name. This is your official notice you are hereby expelled in Jesus Christ's Name. This is non-negotiable, non-arguable, non-changeable, unable to be resisted, cannot be disobeyed, ignored, it's irrevocable (Job 22:28; Philippians 2:9-11; Ephesians 1:20-22) or any other such like that Father God has in His knowledge. By command and authority given to me by Jesus Christ (Luke 10:19; Matthew 18:18; James 4:7; Isaiah 54:17; 55:11)



****Please remember that words in italics in the KJV are added to "help" the reader.*****

Bad fruit verses:

Good fruit verses:

