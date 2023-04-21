Orwellian America

On this OVERDRIVE internet short version of the Freedom on Deck Fox News Radio Show, Chet Martin interviews NLPC Lead Council Paul Kamenar discussing how we got here and how we are getting out, as we are living in a time arguably worse than the dystopia depicted in Orwell’s 1984.

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]

“How to Win Debates” on CV Berton’s Twitter, Gettr & TS.