Decentralize TV - Mark Jeftovic (aka The Bitcoin Capitalist) on freedom, crypto, assets, CBDCs and decentralization
DecentralizeTV
DecentralizeTVCheckmark Icon
329 followers
670 views • 11 months ago

To learn more, visit: https://bombthrower.com/


- Crypto and Bitcoin with Mark Jeff Novick. (0:00)

- Cyberpunk philosophy, clown world, and Bitcoin. (1:03)

- Using Bitcoin for everyday commerce and its increasing adoption globally. (7:37)

- The potential of Bitcoin as a global emergency money. (11:07)

- CBDCs, social credit, and Bitcoin. (17:30)

- Bitcoin privacy and exchange of value. (26:42)

- Crypto regulations and centralized exchanges. (35:25)

- Decentralized exchanges and surveillance in the crypto world. (40:15)

- Bitcoin adoption, privacy tools, and CBDCs. (43:52)

- Internet censorship and takedown requests. (49:57)

- Decentralization and its impact on society. (56:30)

- Crypto investing, privacy, and security. (1:02:39)

- Crypto investments and self-custody. (1:09:38)

- Beekeeping, food forests, and AI technology. (1:16:23)

- Tax avoidance strategies and private entity creation. (1:21:43)

- Decentralized finance and insider trading. (1:26:30)


Keywords
freedomnewscbdsassetsdecentralize tvcryprtodecetralization
