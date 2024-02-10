BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Supreme Court | JUDGMENT DAY! Supreme Court hearing today to decide survival of America in Trump Ballot Case!
19 views • 02/10/2024

"AMERICA'S SURVIVAL ON TRIAL as Supreme Court hears oral arguments today to decide whether American's still have the right to vote for their overwhelming favorite candidate for President or whether the corrupt political establishment will extinguish the rights of the people forever | Tucker Carlson in danger as globalists panic over Putin interview | Treasonous Border Bill is dead, McConnell and Schumer exposed | Shocking video of FAA discussing how to get rid of white male pilots | Climate change ""emergency"" fraud based on strategically located thermometers | Judge Engoron's extreme ignorance of the law, and much more!


Support the broadcast and build the patriot economy by supporting my affiliates:


Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer


Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/



The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer


Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com


Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com


Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -

https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer


Patriot-owned nutritional supplement and home essentials superstore - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer "

