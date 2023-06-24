This was last night around midnight US time.

A column of military equipment stopped at the building of the Russian Defense Ministry in Rostov-on-Don - local media

Local media say that the military convoy stopped near a building near the headquarters of the Southern Military District.

What we know so far about a coup attempt by Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin:

▪️On Friday, footage and audio attributed to Wagner troops and Prigozhin surfaced online alleging that a "missile attack" had been launched at a Wagner camp, and that the strike was "delivered from the rear, that is by forces of the Russian Defense Ministry"

▪️Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that allegations spread on behalf of Wagner chief Prigozhin were "unfounded," and that the FSB had opened a criminal case over "calling for an armed rebellion,"

▪️The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory;

▪️Russian army general Sergey Surovikin called on Wagner troops to return to their bases and hold their positions.

▪️Russia's Defense Ministry reported activity by Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut tactical direction, who ‘took advantage of Prigozhin's provocation’

▪️Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that President Putin has been "informed of all events around Prigozhin," and said that "necessary measures are being taken."

Security has been boosted in several regions of Russia, as well as the capital of Moscow.

▪️Russian regional authorities said that law-enforcement agencies were doing everything necessary to protect the general public.

▪️The authorities added that Ukraine was seeking to spread disinformation about the introduction of curfews in Russia.



