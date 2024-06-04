'I'M GONNA MAKE YOU MY GIRLFRIEND' 🥊 IRON MIKE TYSON

I’m gonna make you my girlfriend - Mike Tyson 😂





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBERGHMGGBM





Thumbnail: https://www.azquotes.com/quote/561243





https://www.essentiallysports.com/ufc-mma-boxing-news-im-gonna-make-you-my-girlfriend-jon-jones-and-mike-tysons-hilarious-video-cracks-up-ufc-champ-as-legendary-boxer-partners-his-fierce-rival/





What if a legendary boxer and a UFC champion went to war against each other? And what if Jon Jones and Mike Tyson filled those shoes and engaged in verbal warfare? The amusing but hypothetical scenario would definitely take the combat sports world by storm. The fans would flock to the press conference, and the exciting fight would shatter the PPV records. A recent clip offers a glimpse into what would go down if the two combat sports titans threw verbal sludge at each other.





‘Bones’ and ‘Iron Mike’ remain two of the most dominant forces in their respective sports. While the MMA fighter has cemented his legacy as the GOAT in the UFC, there are few doubters of Tyson’s title as the ‘baddest’ man on the planet. However, with their careers stretching over different timelines, the chances of a fight between the two are rather slim. But the UFC’s heavyweight champion came across a clip that left him in splits as he apparently engaged with Tyson in an electric exchange.





The 36-year-old fighter turned to his Instagram handle and shared a clip on his Instagram story. Notably, in the edited clip, the fans can spot the interviews of both fighters juxtaposed in such a manner that both appear to be in heated arguments with each other. And it appears the decorated boxer is already agitated.





The UFC champion started the proceedings by poking fun at Tyson. He said, “Oh, you so mad that I can hear it in your voice. F*cking b*tch. Hey, b*tch, are you still there?” The sheer disrespect didn’t sit well with the American boxer.





Flustered, Mike Tyson brings the fight to Jon Jones

Tyson hit back with a scathing response as he declared, “How dare you talk to me like that! You should get up and kneel to me now and I’ll spare you on the night of 28th. Ok, I don’t know why you talking to me like that when you know I’ll kill you for it.”





Following this, Jones pointed out, “Coming from a kid who is 5’10.”





At this point, Tyson had enough, as he had made his usual prediction of their supposed fight. He expressed, “Oh man, I can’t wait till 28th. I’m gonna make you my girlfriend. I’m gonna make sure you kiss me good with those big lips.”





The comical but fabricated interaction caught Jones’ attention, and he even left a comment on the post. He responded, “😂”.





Markedly, Tyson’s original remarks were directed at Canadian boxer Donovan ‘Razor’ Ruddock in the lead-up to their rematch on June 28, 1991. With a stellar victory, he established himself as the number-one contender in the division. On the other hand, Jones had blasted Daniel Cormier with his choice words in the build-up to their match at UFC 182 and subsequently defended his title.





Jon Jones will fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, Tyson is helping Jones’ MMA rival Francis Ngannou train for his boxing debut against Tyson Fury.





What do you think of this hilarious verbal exchange between Jon Jones and Mike Tyson? Do you believe an actual banter between them will be more entertaining? Let us know in the comments