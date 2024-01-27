Create New Account
Astrology & Is Governor Abbott of Texas On the Up and Up?
As a resident of Texas, with many Texas family members, I must say--the rumors about Governor Abbott's corruption are many! Using Horary Astrology, I'll ask the Cosmos about Abbott at this crucial time in US History. Is he really the great freedom fighter or just another corrupt politician?


#abbott #civilwar #astrology #prediction #horary #fruitcakeastrologer


