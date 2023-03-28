© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Major Emergency In Kentucky As Officials Are Trying To Corral Several Barges That Are Currently On The Loose In The Ohio River.
One Of Them Is Carrying 1,400 Tons Of Methanol.
Methanol Is A Toxic Alcohol That Is Used Industrially As A Solvent, Pesticide, And Alternative Fuel Source.
ARTICLE:
https://www.whas11.com/article/news/local/barges-methanol-loose-ohio-river-louisville/417-a423cf18-700a-454f-9954-2fc45254da86