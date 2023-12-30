Create New Account
Your Choice ALWAYS ~ But Why Do You REALLY Choose What You Choose?
LifeWithoutAJob
Published 2 months ago

EVERYTHING is Your Choice ALWAYS But Why Do You Choose What You Choose.

Is it really a conscious choice or are your choices made by something unrealized by you.

Is it deception really?

Or is it a lifetime of exposure to what's NOT real that drive your choices?

Put some thought to those questions.

deceptionliesmagicmind controloccultbrainwashingmysticismcultsthink and grow richtyrantssun worshipbrain powerwhy am i heredo thoughts create our worldthoughts are thingsthe power of thoughtcan i create my own realityas a man thinketh so is henefarious activitywhy are people so meanwhy is the world the way it ishave people lost their mindwhats the meaning of lifeare there really aliens on earthfalse belief

