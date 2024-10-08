Anthony Fauci Lies about COVID….AGAIN?????

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 17
We explore if Fauci is lying again about covid effects. We look at if Gov Walz actually order police to use paintball pew pews to keep people in their homes during COVID. The pitfalls of buying a franchise. TaylorSwift Auction Gone wrong or is it right? Gov Walz flips off constituents, and the leader of Haiti has a drinking problem...allegedly?