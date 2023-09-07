The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 298 - War Of The Worlds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Final chapter of this HISTORY OF WAR against mankind is actually outlined in a Fiction novel titled very specifically, “War Of The Worlds.” The title alone should ALERT us to its Spiritual and metaphorical importance. The novel was written by a man named HG Wells and published in 1898. This book IS a template or “playbook” that the Jesuit Order has been following, along with, “Art Of War” which they themselves wrote in 1776 and the “Council Of Trent document,” which they also formulated earlier in 1565 and are the basis for 500 years of War and Revolution.
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 311 Videos
https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3
pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling