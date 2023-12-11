2A Doesn't Protect Your Right to Purchase a Firearm; Court

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A couple of concerning things I see in the gun control fight that would be outside the usual methods of gun bans and restrictions are the ability for credit card companies or banks to say you can't use your card or funds to purchase guns or ammo. The other, more disturbing, and newest attack is saying the Second Amendment doesn't protect your ability to BUY guns. It only protects your right to have them.