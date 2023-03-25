BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fed Is Launching DIGITAL Payment System To Usher In CBDC FedNow Is Launching In July 2023
gocephas
gocephas
123 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 03/25/2023

Lena Petrova says what she is about to share went virtually unnoticed. The Federal Reserve just announced that it is now launching FedNow in July of this year. In foreign countries trial roll outs have been performed with instant banking. It's several months away and nobody can do much about it. Popularity 24,077 on views Mar 17, 2023.

Surprisingly we don't care about it. The financial sector crisis has gone on for a week now. FedNow is instant payment and will change banking. We reiterate our view that FedNow will represent a material change on how consumers use electronic money. Every bank and credit union will offer the service. It's a leading-edge payments system  that is resilient, adaptive and accessible, said Tom Bankin, president of the Federal Reserve of Ricmond and FedNow executive sponsor. Mirrored

Keywords
fednowbank servicecredit union service
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy