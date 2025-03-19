BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Does God Correct Those He Loves? | Understanding His Chastening & Grace
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 6 months ago

Discover the profound truth behind God’s correction and how it reveals His unconditional love for you! In this powerful message, Pastor Roderick Webster dives into Hebrews 12:6-11, explaining why chastening is a sign of being adopted into God’s family and a pathway to spiritual growth. Learn how to embrace His discipline, find comfort in trials, and experience the peaceable fruit of righteousness. Whether you’re facing challenges or seeking deeper faith, this teaching offers hope and clarity.

🔥 Key Takeaways:

    Why God’s correction proves you’re His child.
    How chastening leads to holiness and growth.
    Finding comfort in God’s grace during trials.
    A heartfelt invitation to accept Jesus and join God’s family.

🙏 If you’re searching for purpose or struggling with life’s trials, let this message renew your faith. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for daily biblical wisdom!

Keywords
spiritual growthchristian livinggods lovedaily devotionbiblical teachingaccepting jesuschasteninghebrews 12grace and mercyroderick websterchristian discipleshipadopted into gods familygods correctionfinding comfort in godfaith trials
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Opening Praise

00:44Words From The Word: Adopted into God's Family

01:18Understanding God's Correction

01:59The Role of Chastening in Spiritual Growth

04:55Personal Anecdote on Chastening

06:34Comfort in God's Family

08:29Invitation to Accept Jesus

09:10Closing Blessings and Prayer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy