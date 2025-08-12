Tariffs wiping out American farmers on all sides, and farm equipment manufacturers are laying off

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The trade wars are ripping through the farm economies of the United States and Canada.
High tariffs on fertilizers and equipment are driving up input costs for American farmers, and retaliatory tariffs on US farm crops threaten to extend years of losses.
The farm equipment industry is also getting slammed. Suppliers are attempting to raise prices as a result of tariff-related higher parts costs, but farmers are delaying new purchases.
This is especially notable in Canada, which is the number one export market for American manufacturers of ag equipment.
The North American farm sector is already reeling, as China has enjoyed record wheat harvests, and successfully moved its food supply chains to friendly countries in the BRICS bloc.
