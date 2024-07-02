9/11 families call on Biden and Trump to address new footage | LiveNOW from FOX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9/11 Justice, which also includes survivors and first responders, are calling on Biden and Trump to address new footage allegedly showing a Saudi agent “casing” the U.S. Capitol as the terror attacks were being planned. The group addressed what they say is “explosive” revelations. 9/11 Justice is also urging Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to provide “justice and closure” to families of victims. “As a former FBI Special Agent who took part in the investigation of the 9-11 attacks (Flight 93), of which the majority of the terrorists were Saudi, I have so many questions here," William Evanina, who was head of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center during the Trump administration, posted on X this weekend. “Evidence is evidence. And it took a civil court case for the release?”
