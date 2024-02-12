BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Los 10 Mandamientos vienen de las 42 leyes de la Diosa Egipica Maat.
GIUREH en Español
GIUREH en Español
16 views • 02/12/2024

Tíitulo original: 10 Slave Rules of Pharaoh over Humanity is Covenant with Devil's Seal Ark Law

Del canal original: Giureh - G.I.U.R.E.H.

Autor: Dr. Sean Hross.

Los 10 Mandamientos son útiles para nuestros "amos" para mantenernos sometidos mientras ellos violan, torturan, sacrifican y asesinan a nuestros niños. Y las 10 Leyes del Faraón son un extracto para los bárbaros de las 42 leyes de Ma'at, la Diosa Egipcia de la Justicia con su espada y su báscula, además de ser característica por sus alas.


The 10 Commandments are useful to our Masters to keep us down and obedient, while they rape, torture, sacrifice and kill our children, and the 10 laws of Pharaoh are a simplified extraction for the undeveloped Barbarians out of the more elaborated 42 pharaonic Principalities of Ma'at the Justitia Goddess with sword and scales - same bloody person, same old lies, same old story. I'm fed up with their bloody lies, you hear me! Time is up! 10 Slave Rules of Pharaoh over Humanity is Covenant with Devil's Seal Ark Law.


GIUREH EN ESPAÑOL - SPANISH:

Plataformas y redes:  Brighteon, Youtube, Bitchute, Minds, Instagram.

CANAL:  GIUREH en Español - Spanish

@GIUREHespanol



