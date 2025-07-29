BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Julian Brown Who Turned Plastic Into Refined Fuel Last Message Before He Went Missing MiX by TPQ
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
150 views • 1 month ago

:::: they say 2 weeks since 15-07-2025, May God keep him Safe, watch the video about the 10 suppressed inventions and May the Protecter Protect all his servants and those whom he know he shall guide eventually for he is the All knower, Paradise will be filled with sinners whom god has forgiven for these people have repented , done good deeds and showed patience, without god you are nothing and evil that is the code of life. get as close as you can with your creator , repent for he guides those that repent and do good, you will be purified before entering Paradise , he will change your bad deeds into good deeds after repentance and the act of good deeds during your life, he is the all forgiving, there is no good luck in this for luck is the creators act, he is the doer of all goodness what the blind call luck. bit by bit you will get smarter everyday

Keywords
julian brownplastic to fuelsunscream exposed
