🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 5

▪️On the night of July 5, the AFU launched HIMARS strikes on the Chervonohvardiis'kyi district of Makiivka.

Several dozen residential buildings, nine medical institutions, a kindergarten and a school were damaged. One man was killed and at least 68 people were injured.

▪️In the Svatove sector, active combat operations continue in Novoselivs'ke.

As a result of the fighting, the Russian forces took control of the depot and the industrial zone near the railroad, located on the dominant heights.

▪️In the Soledar direction, the enemy continues to attack near Rozdolivka.

The AFU operate in small groups without armor cover, which leads to serious losses in manpower.

▪️On the flanks of the Bakhmut sector, heavy fighting continues near Berkhivka and Klishchiivka.

Despite the difficult situation and the numerical superiority of the AFU, Russian units are holding their defensive lines.

▪️In the Vremivka sector, the AFU continue to try to attack in the direction of Staromaiors'ke and Urozhaine.

Acting in small groups, the enemy is most likely trying to probe Russian defenses in preparation for a large-scale offensive.

▪️It is relatively calm in the Zaporizhzhia direction: combat operations are mostly positional.

Nevertheless, the enemy is actively redeploying forces. Troops and armored vehicles are moving to the front line from various areas.

▪️The situation near the Antonovsky Bridge remains tense, with Russian forces still failing to establish control over the area.

Despite periodic strikes by Russian aviation, the AFU continue to redeploy forces to the other side of the Dnipro River.

