Bill Gates Admits the Shots Contain Nanotech | Greg Reese

When the COVID vaccines were first being distributed to the public, the vaccine inserts were intentionally left blank. Because they were never safe and effective. And for those who did their own research, they were discovered to be deadly. The Moderna patent for this mRNA technology stated that they contain self assembling lipid nanoparticle technology. And now that an estimated six hundred million doses have been administered to the US public, Bill Gates admits this.
Mirrored - Greg Reese
