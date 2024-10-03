© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of Hamas attacks on Israeli troops in Palestine near the Egyptian border.
Intro cut from the beginning on this one. Next title below was on the same video with intro.
Al Qassam Brigades publish footage of targeting Israeli tanks and bulldozers in Rafah.
Date? was in Arabic on intro, but recent, a day or 2 usually.