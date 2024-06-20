The Successful Quitters podcast. A telemarketing style from Philadelphia taught in Central America. Special guest Richard Blank.









As an entrepreneur, I have found myself looking for support in different podcasts. Some of my toughest moments, when I found no answers from the people that surrounded me, I was able to find what I was looking for in a conversation I heard through Spotify. As I continue to grow in my entrepreneurial journey, I want to provide a safe space, where people can find their answers through our interviews. They say that "once a quitter, always a quitter, " but I say that "without quitting the bad habits, there is no growth". I hope to encourage one another, and rise to the top together!













Sara Nunez Bee





Sara Nunez interviews Richard Blank, who shares his unique journey from the United States to Costa Rica and his experiences in telemarketing and restoring jukeboxes. Richard discusses the challenges and rewards of telemarketing, the importance of building rapport with customers, and strategies for dealing with rejection. He also shares his passion for restoring jukeboxes and his plans for the future, including creating educational toys for children. Throughout the conversation, Richard emphasizes the power of manners, energy, and listening in sales. The episode concludes with Richard's contact information for those interested in connecting with him.





CHAPTERS:

00:00 Introduction and Icebreaker

00:33 Fun Questions

01:09 Time Travel and Immortality

02:50 Introduction of Guest

03:20 Guest's Background and Move to Costa Rica

04:03 Childhood and Early Life

07:12 Relationship with Parents

08:51 Sports and Hobbies

09:24 Transition to Telemarketing

10:46 Passion for Restoring Jukeboxes

12:23 Telemarketing Strategies

15:03 Taking the Leap of Faith

17:59 Delivering the News to Parents

19:32 Finding Love in Costa Rica

21:25 Language Barrier in Telemarketing

23:17 Challenges and Rewards of Telemarketing

24:37 Passion for Jukeboxes and Pimble

26:41 Price Range of Jukeboxes

28:04 Telemarketing Tips

30:15 Importance of Building Rapport

32:29 Dealing with Rejection in Sales

33:37 Maintaining a Positive Attitude

34:46 The Power of Manners and Energy

36:18 Understanding the Customer's Perspective

37:20 The Importance of Listening

38:37 Giving Back through Scholarships

40:12 Teaching Children through Play

41:28 The Future and Goals

46:22 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

50:39 Contact Information





Richard Blank has the largest collection of restored American Pinball machines and antique Rockola Jukeboxes in Central America making gamification a strong part of CCC culture.Richard Blank is the Chief Executive Officer for Costa Rica’s Call Center since 2008.





Mr. Richard Blank holds a bachelors degree in Communication and Spanish from the University of Arizona and a certificate of language proficiency from the University of Sevilla, Spain.





A Keynote speaker for Philadelphia's Abington High School 68th National Honors Society induction ceremony. In addition, entered into the 2023 Hall of Fame for Business along side other famous alumni. Paying it forward to Abington Senior High School is very important to Mr. Blank. As such, he endows a scholarship each year for students that plan on majoring in a world language at the university level.









https://costaricascallcenter.com/en/outbound-bpo-campaigns/





North America sales style in Latin America with Richard Blank.The Successful Quitters podcast.





