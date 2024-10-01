One of the Iranian missiles that landed in Jordan.

⚡️White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan: "There will be serious consequences for Iran as a result of this attack and we will work with Israel to make sure that happens."

‼️ Iran closed its airspace, diverts all civilian flights and closes Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport in anticipation of Israeli retaliation.

The IRGC operation to strike Israel was called "True Promise 2."

Hurricane Helene death toll could rise to 600: US homeland security chief

“It looks like there could be as many as 600 lost lives,” Liz Sherwood-Randall told reporters. “We know there are 600 who are either lost or unaccounted for.”

1,000 people reported unaccounted for in North Carolina county hit hardest by Hurricane Helene

More than 1,000 people have been reported unaccounted for in a devastated North Carolina county where 30 people have already been confirmed dead after Hurricane Helene, officials said Sunday.

Authorities in Buncombe County reported the horrifying toll in an emergency meeting announcing emergency medical shelters and ongoing rescue efforts in areas almost overwhelmed by stormwater.

They also announced a special website to appeal for help finding those unaccounted for — with “more than 1,000 reports so far,” one local official told the live-streamed meeting.

Many of the unaccounted for are hoped to just be those without electricity and efforts to let loved ones know they are safe, officials said.

However, the county, home to Asheville, already has 30 of the Tar Heel State’s 36 confirmed deaths — a terrible toll expected to soon rise, Gov. Roy Cooper conceded.

