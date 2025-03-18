'Watch every former Israeli hostage destroy Israels lies about Oct 7.

DNA proof, Jews are not who they say they are, Revelation 3:9. Below is an addition to my latest book'



If it is the seed of Abraham, the Jewish bloodline, that has the promise, then neither these people nor the whole Jewish world – including almost the entire nation of Israel – are qualified to own the land of Israel.

If God choses His people by race, then virtually every “Jew” living in the world is unchosen. They are imposters, fake Jews. This is proven by DNA science.

What a colossal hoax has been perpetrated on Christian Zionist! You have supported Israel all these years and given your precious time and money. You have worked politically to restore the Jewish nation. By your efforts, the people of Israel have flourished and prospered. And now, you discover that the people whom you have supported all this time are not even blood Jews. They are Khazars. They have no ties to Abraham, Isaac, or Jacob.

New DNA research came from Dr. Ariella Oppenheim, a Jewish professor of genetics at Hebrew University in Israel, and five research colleagues. Their findings, reported in the American Journal of human Genetics (November 2001), that Jews are closely related in DNA to Iraqis, Kurds, Turks, and Armenians, Meanwhile, Sephardic (middle East Jews) differ from European Jews, many of whom were found to be of Khazar (Turkic) stock.

That was 2001. Then in late 2012, Eran Elhaik, Israeli born genetics researcher out of John Hopkins Medical University in Baltimore, Maryland published his colossal findings in an article, The Missing Link of Jewish European Ancestry: Contrasting the Rhineland and the Khazarian Hypothesis, published in the authoritative journal, Genome Biology and Evolution of Oxford University Press, the scholars who peer-reviewed the DNA articles described it as more profound and accurate than all the previous studies on the ancestry of the Jewish study.





