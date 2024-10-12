Red Dye #4 is made from this Parasitic Insect

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This bug called “ COCHINEAL” is what people unknowingly are eating nearly everyday.
This is often used in food as a red dye.
It’s found in candies - like Nerds , Gummy Clusters , foods that have red colour and even cosmetics under the name “CARMINE COLOUR”.
Please parents read those labels and don’t eat it and don’t let your children eat it , this is a parasite.
Reposting for visibility. Credit to original creator.