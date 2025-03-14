© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin's response to Trump's call to "SPARE" Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk region
124 views • 6 months ago
WATCH VIDEO of Putin's response to Trump's call to "SPARE" Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk region
❗️Putin stated that he has reviewed Trump’s call to spare Ukrainian soldiers.
The Russian president said he understood the US president's appeal to adhere to humanitarian principles regarding Ukrainian military personnel.
