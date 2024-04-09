🔥Do You Know? Episode 7 🔥

Do you know, that The Hundreds of Millions of Dead Trees Across America, will bring up the fire risk like we've never seen before?❤️‍🔥

☠️The Toxic Metals & Chemicals in these Geoengineering Weather Control Operations has Poisoned Our Lands, Waterways, & Our Oceans!https://youtu.be/XekLq6VRtCo

🐟The incredible loss of life is very noticeable! The Gulf of Mexico, I have very few marketable fish anymore, down 90%!

🦋The insects used to be deafening in the evening times and you barely hear a cricket any longer!

🐦The beautiful songbirds used to fill the trees in Florida and there's barely any, unless you have seed out for them!

🚨The Next (OUR)Genocide is Here!🚨 I Am Sorry, But We Have No Choice! We Must Fight Now!⚔️

We must get off the Couches, Out of the Chairs, Put Down the Hypnosis Devices! Go Outside to See the Devastation, They(Mad Scientist)🧑‍🔬 have Created!

Everybody is so Distracted with these Ridiculous TV Shows, Games & Cell Phones, Endless Scrolls of Ridiculous Videos! The End Game is Here, if We do Not Fight! We will Lose Our Lives!☠️

Your Fancy Bars, Cars, Houses, Video Games, Ball Games, Television Shows! The List can go on! None of that Matters any Longer! Only the Fight to Save Our Planet🆘Our Freedoms! That's all that Matter Now!

We must Concentrate every Moment of Our Lives! For the Effort to Save Everything!

🎣Commercial Fisherman, Standing By! We Must Realize, We are Under Hypnosis!https://youtu.be/XIAXuxoSjo8

👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk

Real Fishing Life is now accepting donations, from the Warriors that can afford to Help Create Funding for Equipment & to Keep the Wheels on this Truth Train, a Rolling! Even a Dollar Donation💸 can make a Difference!🙏❤️ https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1





