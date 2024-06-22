BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHY DO YOU THINK THE PTB ARE MAKING SURE YOU ARE PREPARED?
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
253 views • 10 months ago

It's real simple. It's so there's a buffer between us and them when it all goes down. If there wasn't anything to fight about, we'd go directly at them... But since they've made sure everyone is prepped up... Lol, people will just go after the people around them instead. This is a defense mechanism being deployed and supported right in front of you. And these big alt media guys who try to get you to believe that all ya gotta do is stay out of the way and rebuild society are LIARS AND THEY THINK YOU ARE STUPID. Hopefully you aren't? And hopefully you can understand that when you see the PTB openly laying down defense strategies... Ummm, yeah. Take notice becuz that means it's game time. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
foodrussiawarusabidensurvivestarvationfamineprepare
